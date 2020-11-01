Mumbai: Mira Road man booked after wife learns he hid baldness to get married

The Mumbai Police recently booked a 29-year-old man for alleged cheating after they received a complaint from his 27-year-old wife, who said that he had hidden the fact that he was bald. The accused, a resident of Mira Road was booked along with his family members by the Naya Nagar police.

Speaking to Hindustan Times Kailash Barve, senior inspector of Naya Nagar police station said. "The main accused got married to the complainant, a chartered accountant, in September this year. The woman later discovered that he was bald and had been wearing a wig."

The complainant took up the issue with her in-laws and alleged that they had cheated her by not informing her about her husband's baldness. On Tuesday, the woman approached the Naya Nagar police station and filed a complaint against her husband and his family members.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that her in-laws were harassing her for more dowry. She told police that her husband was suspicious of her and would hack her phone to check her chats and call records. She claimed he also performed forced unnatural sexual acts on her, Barve said.

"We have booked the husband and his parents under sections 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent of a married woman), 377 (unnatural sex), 406 (breach of trust), and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 and 66(c) of the Information Technology (IT) Act,” said Barve. “While the other accused got anticipatory bail, the Thane court rejected the husband’s bail application and ordered him to surrender before the police. We will arrest him in a day or two," SI Barve added.

