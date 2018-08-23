Mumbai Crime: Wilco publishers cheated of Rs 1.7 crore

crime

Representational Image

An unknown person has cheated Wilco publishing house of Rs 1.7 crore by posing as an official of the company and diverting payments from customers to his account with the help of a fake email ID.

The person had created the ID after contacting several customers from the United States and United Kingdom. Through the email they were informed that the company's account number had changed and that they needed to deposit money in the new one. After the Wilco authorities approached the Colaba police, the latter registered an offence and started investigations.

Wilco, which mainly deals in publishing/exporting and importing books, found out towards the end of July that they were not receiving payments for the books they had delivered. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said, "When the publication house contacted some of their clients, they were told that payments had been made within the due date to a new account, details regarding which were sent to them. On getting the email ID and account number through which all the communication happened, the firm realised that they had been duped."

Speaking to mid-day, Avinash Trimukhe, DCP, zone I, said, "After the Colaba police received the complaint, primary investigation was conducted in the matter. It revealed that the accused has siphoned off R1.7 crore. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC and relevant sections of the IT Act."

