Mumbai Crime: Woman alleges rape by COVID-19 centre guard in Bhayandar

A 20-year-old mother was allegedly raped by a bouncer at a quarantine facility for three consecutive days in Bhayandar in the first week of June. The matter came to light after the woman became pregnant and told her husband, who is now planning to divorce her.

The mother of the survivor, with the help of local activist Ramzan Khatri, approached the Navghar police where a case against the accused, Vikram Shere, has been registered.

"The alleged incident took place at a quarantine facility in Bhayandar. We have arrested the accused who is in police custody till September 16," said senior police inspector Sampatrao Patil.

The survivor's elder sister died of complications during her delivery on May 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously.

After contact tracing, the seven-member family was quarantined at different facilities in Bhayandar.

The survivor and her niece, who had tested positive too, were both admitted to the same quarantine centre.

"The survivor was at a quarantine facility with her seven-month-old daughter. She was also taking care of her niece," the survivor's mother told mid-day.

The survivor said, "It was 10 pm on June 2. The accused knocked on the door on the pretext of having brought milk and hot water for my daughter. When I opened the door to the room, he entered and forced himself upon me. He threatened me with harm if I told anyone about what had happened. He then raped me again on June 3 and 4."

The survivor's mother said, "She did not tell me anything as she thought my health would deteriorate further at the quarantine centre. I hadn't even gotten over the trauma of losing my elder daughter and now this terrible incident has taken place."

The survivor told her husband only after she realised she is two months pregnant. "Her husband is planning to divorce her," the survivor's mother said.

June 2-3

Days during which the offences took place

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news