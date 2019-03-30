Mumbai Crime: Woman and 3 men held in minor's gangrape at Malad

crime

Representational Image

The Kurar police on Thursday arrested a woman and three men in connection with the gangrape of a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday. One of the accused, Yogesh Shirsath, 19, and a minor, had earlier been caught by the police, who suspected that four of the six accused were minors. However, they found that there was only one minor, who was a friend of the girl.

Police said the woman, 20, had lured the survivor on the pretext of giving her a taste of ganja, to the Lahugarh Damunagar jungle near the national park, where the other five accused including the minor boy were having a party. Police said the girl got intoxicated with the ganja, after which they raped her in turns.

The accused were identified as Rahul More, 18, Mohammed Salim Shaikh, 27, and Vijay Gaikwad, 30. They are drivers and labourers. The police did not reveal the name of the woman, who works as a maid. All are residents of Kandivli. Sources said the girl knew the accused. The five accused were produced before the Dindoshi Sessions Court and remanded in police custody till April 4, a police officer said.

The minor accused has been sent to a correction home. The incident was reported to Samtanagar police by the survivor's parents on Wednesday night, after which they lodged the FIR and caught the two accused, including the minor, who is around 15-year-old. They transferred the case and handed the accused to the Kurar police.

