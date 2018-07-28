Mumbai crime: Woman and lover get her husband murdered for abusing her

One person accused of murder is still at large

Representational Picture

A 29-year-old woman, her lover and their two accomplices have been arrested by the Arnala police for allegedly killing her husband on Friday evening. According to the police, the woman's lover along with his friends were searching for a place to dump the body while travelling on activa near Arnala area when the nigh duty patrolling team found something amiss and began chasing them. As the two saw the police van approaching them, the accused dumped the body by the side of the road and began to flee from the spot. "During the chase, their bike skid but they picked up their vehicle and escaped from the spot," said an officer from Arnala police station. Cops found the body that was bundled in a sack and began investigations into the matter.

The deceased was later identified as Yogesh Raut 35, residing along with his wife Ashwini and two children Aryan 5 and Saksham 4 at Geeta building in Virar West. He was an electrician by profession, police said. Yogesh was missing since late night and his wife informed one of his friends. In the morning the police recovered his dead body. During investigations, it was found that the activa that was used to ferry the dead body belonged to Yogesh.

With the help of CCTV camera footage, the police found two suspects carrying the body on the two-wheeler. Police officials also interrogated Yogesh's wife, Ashwini, who revealed the truth after questioning. Ashwini was in an illicit relationship with a 20-year-old boy who lived in the same locality. her husband found out about the relationship and started to assault and abuse Ashwini. Fed up with the torture, she along with her 20-year-old boyfriend Raj Arjun hired two people to kill Yogesh, and promised to give them 1.5 lakh rupees for the act

While Yogesh slept she called Raj who instructed his friends Javed and Faizan to strangulate Yogesh. After he died, they wrapped Yogesh in a sack and asked Javed and Faizan to dump it near a secluded place at Arnala. A police official from Arnala police station said, "We have booked and arrested the three accused including the victim's wife under section 302, 201 and 34 of IPC.

"One accused is still absconding and we are searching for him," said SDPO Jayant Bajbale Palghar district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates