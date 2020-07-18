Mumbai Crime: Woman beggar, who had four flats, killed by daughter-in-law for property

A woman was arrested by Tilak Nagar Police station for killing her 70-year-old mother-in-law to get her properties transferred in her name. According to the Times of India, the woman identified as Anjana Patil hit her mother-in-law Sajana with a cricket bat on her head and strangulated her multiple times after which she took the senior citizen to the hospital and told doctors that she fell in the bathroom.

Anjana told police that she was tired of the constant arguments with Sajana and wanted to get the ownership of the properties that the senior citizen owned.

According to the police, Sajana, a resident of an SRA building in Chembur, who owns two flats there and two in Worli, would beg outside a Jain Temple in Ghatkopar. She would then hide the money in the house and ask Anjana about it that constantly led to fights between the two. While the other three flats were rented out, Sajana was staying with Anjana, her husband Dinesh, and their children in a flat she owned.

On Monday afternoon, the two had an argument and in a fit of rage, Anjana hit Sajana on her head with a cricket bat several times. Then she removed a string from the latter's undergarment and strangulated her. When the string broke, Anjana used a mobile charger to strangulate the senior citizen until she died. Later on, she took the woman to Rajawadi Hospital with the help of her neighbours and told the doctors that her mother-in-law fell in the bathroom.

The doctors, who examined the body, suspected a foul play after they found 14 injuries inflicted by some sharp object and strangulation marks on her neck. They informed the cops at Tilak Police station after which a murder case was filed.

Initially, Anjana did not cooperate during interrogation, but her younger daughter told police about the constant arguments between the two women, giving the leads in the case. The police later found out that Anjana had hidden Sajana’s ornaments in her innerwear after killing her.

