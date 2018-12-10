Mumbai Crime: Woman caught trying to sell her newborn for Rs 1.20 lakh

crime

Sources told mid-day that Akhila Yusuf Shaikh, 35, comes from a poor family and has three children including the six-day-old boy whom she is accused of selling to a Telangana family

Representational Image

The Kasturba Marg police have busted a child trafficking network with an NGO and arrested six women, including the mother of a six-day-old boy. Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod said, "All were arrested from Daulat Nagar in Borivli East on Friday."

One accused, Rajesh Chitalia, is still wanted. Sources told mid-day that Akhila Yusuf Shaikh, 35, comes from a poor family and has three children including the six-day-old boy whom she is accused of selling to a Telangana family.

"Shaikh is a housemaid and her husband is an autorickshaw driver. She is unable to make ends meet as her husband is a drunkard and gives her no money. As she already has two daughters, she decided to give her son to a childless couple. She spoke to a neighbour, who spoke to a relative in Telangana," added the source. DCP Rathod said the deal to buy the baby was sealed at Rs 1.20 lakh and the Telangana family had paid Rs 5,000 in advance. "We nabbed them after setting a trap and recovered Rs 35,000 from them," added DCP Rathod.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates