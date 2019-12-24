Mumbai Crime: Woman claims man pulled her out of CSMT washroom while she was changing; booked

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A 35-year-old caretaker of a public toilet was arrested for molesting a 40-year-old woman at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

The woman said the accused, Abhishek Srivastava, barged into the washroom while she was changing and pulled her out.

According to the railway police, on December 21, the woman came to CSMT from Pune by Sahyadri Express and went to the public washroom on platform number 18 to change her clothes. However, she stopped at the entrance by the caretaker's wife and asked to pay a fee. The woman said that she would pay later and the two got into a heated argument after which the woman went to change.

Police said when Srivastava's wife informed him about the situation, he went and knocked on the changing room door. When the woman did not open it, he started banging it and the door slightly opened. The woman alleged that Srivastava tried to peep in and later grabbed the woman's hand and pulled her out.

The woman then approached the GRP police station and narrated the incident. She also said that when Srivastava pulled her out, she was not wearing anything.

The police then arrested Srivastava and said and booked him under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sumedh Medhe, investigating officer, told Midday, "The accused Abhishek Srivastava was produced in the local railway court, where he has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days."

