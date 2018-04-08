Mumbai Crime: Woman constable dragged along with car

Driver shuts window while her hand was stuck inside with breath analyser



Durga Jadhav

A 30-year old woman constable who was on anti-drink drive duty was dragged several feet by a car, while she was checking if the driver had consumed alcohol. The incident occurred in Mankhurd early on Thursday morning. The driver had rolled down his window, after which he suddenly closed it, while the constable's hand was still in and she was dragged along with the car, as he started the vehicle.

According to constable Durga Jadhav, 30, the incident occurred at Mankhurd's T junction, when the traffic police along with Mankhurd police station staff, stopped a car driven by Mahendra Pawar, 39. When Pawar blew into the breath analyser, the police gathered that he was drunk. When he was asked to blow a second time, he suddenly closed the window and started the ignition. In the process, Jadhav got dragged while she was trying to catch hold of the breath analyser which had fallen inside the car. She did manage to free her hand in the nick of time, following which the traffic police team chased the car.

Pawar drove till Vashi toll naka and then took a U-turn towards Mumbai. The police chased him down and arrested him. Senior police inspector Namdeo Shinde said that when the driver tried to close the window, the Rs 40,000 worth breath analyser broke. He was then nabbed following a high-speed chase.

Pawar has been booked for obstructing a public servant, robbery and under drink-drive sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates