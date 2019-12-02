Mumbai Crime: Woman dies after being slapped by boyfriend in Mankhurd

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 35-year-old woman died on the way to a hospital after she was allegedly hit by her male friend near Mankhurd railway station, the police said on Sunday.

Seeta Pradhan was slapped by her boyfriend Raju Pujari Yallapa on Saturday after he saw her speaking to another person near a public toilet in the Mankhurd area, a police officer said.

"She immediately collapsed to the ground after being hit by Yallapa. People in the area immediately put her into a vehicle and took her to hospital. However, Seeta was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," he said.

Senior Inspector Nitin Bobade of Mankhurd police station said an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. "We are awaiting the post mortem report after which further action will be taken. Yallapa has been detained and a further probe is underway," Bobade said.

