Mumbai Crime: Woman dies after party to celebrate engagement; family cries rape, murder

A 29-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at a friend's house following a party she threw to celebrate her impending wedding. While the woman's family claimed that the friends murdered her after raping her, the postmortem report showed that she died of suffocation. Also, there were no injuries on her body or signs of rape, the police said. The police said the woman was a fashion designer and had recently got engaged to an NRI from Dubai. Her wedding was fixed the previous Saturday and she decided to throw a party for four of her male friends at the house of another friend in Borivli on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thursday night, after all five friends visited Sanjog Bar & Resturant at Borivli East where they drank alcohol and had dinner. They returned home late at night to the house of one of the friends whose parents were out of town. According to the police statement of the friends, the woman was sleeping in one room alone and the friends in another room. Early in the morning, the woman complained of feeling nauseous and her friends rushed her to the local hospital where she was declared dead before admission. Later, the friends informed the woman's parents about the incident.

The family has alleged that their daughter was gang raped by the friends and demanded a postmortem with live recording. The Borivli police sent the body to Shatabdi hospital at Kandivli but as there was no live recording equipment there, the body was sent to JJ hospital for a postmortem. At JJ hospital, the postmortem was conducted in front of four doctors and three police officers from the Borivli police station. The doctors did not find any injury marks on the body, nor did they find any signs of rape.

A police officer from Borivli police station said, "The death is unnatural and she died due to suffocation. We are waiting for a forensic report which will take 30 days." PSI Dipti Patil said, "We registered an accidental death report in this case and if we find any evidence in the post mortem report, we will take suitable action. The initial report has revealed that the girl died due to asphyxia . We still have not found the how girl died due to suffocation. We have recorded the statements of all four of her friends."

