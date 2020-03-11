Mumbai Crime: Woman duped of Rs 3 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site

A 32-year-old woman from Saki Naka was duped of over Rs 3 lakh by a conman she met on a matrimonial website. According to the police, the accused, Neeraj Kapoor, deceived her as a suitor and claimed to be an NRI, a Times of India report read.

Police said Kapoor told the woman that he was visiting India to meet her. The victim received a call from one Sonia Sharma, who said that Kapoor had been detained by customs officials for carrying undeclared goods and US currency at Delhi airport. She asked the woman to transfer Rs 2.98 lakh to a bank account in order to release Kapoor.

On Monday, the woman again received a call from Sharma who demanded 6 lakh more. The woman then called her friend at Delhi Airport and learned that there was nobody working by the name of Sonia Sharma, after which, she filed a complaint with the police. "The cyber unit is investigating the case," said senior inspector Kishore Sawant.

