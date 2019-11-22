Mumbai Crime: Woman falls off moving train at Mahim after thief snatches her phone

A woman fell from a harbor-line train and sustained serious injuries after a man snatched her phone at Mahim station on Tuesday. A report in The Times of India identified the woman as Sandhya Singh (42), a resident of Bandra (W).

Singh was standing near the door as she was waiting to alight at the next station around 8.52 pm. As the train started moving slowly after halting at Mahim, a man snatched away her phone, causing her to loose her balance and fall off the train from the impact. She landed on the platform after which, she was taken to Sion Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital.

The GRP is said to be on a lookout for the thief who stole Singh’s phone, the report added.

