Mumbai Crime: Woman films herself beating son to extort money from ex-husband

crime

According to a complaint filed by the man, his ex-wife would thrash their son whenever he delayed paying her the monthly maintenance

A grab of the video she made shows the child being beaten up mercilessly

In a bid to save his three-and-a-half-year-old son from the hands of his barbaric mother, a Mumbra-based man Faiyaz Shaikh filed a complaint against his ex-wife Heena Shaikh at the local police station on Monday.

According to the complaint, Heena would mercilessly beat up their son whenever Faiyaz delayed giving her monthly maintenance of Rs 6,000. Even worse, this time she made a video of her beating the child and sent it to Faiyaz demanding more money. The cops have registered a case against her.

Heena and Faiyaz got married four years ago, but they separated soon after. Faiyaz said, "Due to behavioural issues and her never-ending demands, we divorced a couple of years back. When our separation happened before our religious head, I had promised to give her Rs 6,000 per month as she had to raise the child. I always give her the money on time, but if for some reason I am late, she beats up the child. This time she made a video of it. I approached the police to save my son. I have decided to take custody of him."

One of the Mumbra officers probing the case, said, "In the video, the woman is clearly seen beating the child. Also, she did it deliberately. We are speaking to the child's father, neighbours and some other relatives to find out whether she does it repeatedly. A case has been registered against her under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of IPC." When contacted, DCP, D S Swami, said, "Our team is looking into all aspects of the case."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates