Mumbai Crime: Woman finds policemans wallet, uses debit card to steal thousands

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for stealing thousands of rupees from a policeman's bank account. The accused found the the policeman''s wallet and using his debit card, the woman managed to withdraw Rs 49,000.

Unfortunately, the policeman had noted down his ATM pin on the debit card itself. The accused, who has been identified as Mankhurd-based Sophia Shaikh, used the ATM pin to make withdrawals from five different ATM kiosks in Sion, Ghatkopar and Mankhurd. CCTV footage from the ATMs was used to nab the culprit.

The policeman, Sanjay Kunchikorve, who is attached with Mahim's Shahu Nagar police station, was returning from his duty on April 10, when he noticed his wallet was missing. At the same time, he received a text message notifying him of the theft.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Assistant public prosecutor Priti Jagtap as having stated in court, "There is enough evidence against the accused woman in the form of CCTV footage. The police are yet to make any monetary recovery in the case and police custody is required for the same."

Sheikh, who is a housewife, stays in a rented house in Mankhurd along with her family. She has been booked under several sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code. Sheikh has been remanded in police custody till May 10.

