Mumbai Crime: Woman flees after killing three-year-old daughter

The Shivaji Nagar police are searching for a woman on the run after killing her three-year-old daughter. They got to know about the alleged murder around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, when they got a call from Rajawadi hospital about the toddler.

Dumped at hospital

According to the police, when they reached the hospital, they got to know about the accused mother, identified as Nadra Shaikh, 22, who had come to the hospital with her daughter. Doctors told the police, "Nadra came and told us her daughter was unwell. When we asked her what had happened to her, or if she was suffering from any illness, she said her daughter had stomach pain. When we asked her to show papers regarding her treatment, she said they were at home. She then left for home, saying she's going to bring back the papers." But Shaikh did not return. After waiting for her for a while, the hospital informed the police.

History of violence

The police began investigating the case and went to her home in Shivaji Nagar, where she resides with her husband and a five-year-old son. But she was not there. Upon asking neighbours about Shaikh, they said she always fought with others and had once hit her son so violently that he had started bleeding.

Officers questioned her son, too, and he told them how his mother had hit his sister. They have deployed teams at several locations to look for the woman. Hussain Jatkar, inspector at Shivaji Nagar police station, told mid-day, "We contacted her husband, who is currently in Bihar for some work. He is on his way to Mumbai. The hospital has noticed several marks on the deceased girl's body, and doctors suspect she might have been beaten up with something. But we are waiting for a detailed post-mortem report. Once it is proven she died due to the assault, we will register an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code."

