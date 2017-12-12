Mumbai Crime: Woman groped by drunk man at Lower Parel, nabbed by her husband

A 29-year-old woman was groped by a drunk man as she was ascending from a bridge at Lower Parel

A 29-year-old woman was groped by a drunk man as she was ascending from a bridge at Lower Parel. The incident took place past midnight as per reports by the Hindustan Times.



Representational image

As soon as the incident occurred the woman’s husband chased down the man and nabbed him with the help of an on duty cop. As per the GRP the accused is a resident of Adarsh Nagar slum, Goregaon.

The incident occurred when the couple was returning after meeting their relatives at Lower Parel around 12.05am. The accused, who was drunk, approached the woman from the front and groped her. He then started running after the act. The woman’s 32-year-old husband then gave chase to the accused and nabbed him with the help of an on duty GRP constable. The accused was taken to the Mumbai Central GRP police station and arrested.

The couple filed and FIR and he has been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. A GRP official said, “He was produced before a magistrate court, remanded in judicial custody and later granted bail.”