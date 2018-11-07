Mumbai Crime: Woman held for kidnapping toddler in Nalasopara

crime

Nalasopara resident told police she was unable to give birth and was desperate for a child, so she abducted the two-year-old boy from CSMT

Police reunited the kidnapped boy with his mother

A woman desperate for a child was arrested for kidnapping a two-year-old boy from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Monday. The 40-year-old was identified as Parvatidevi Vishwakarma, a resident of Nalasopara.

Purshottam Karad, DCP GRP said, "The incident took place on November 4 when 35-year-old Vimal Satvide was waiting for a train at CSMT with her two-year-old son. While waiting, Satvide fell asleep, and Vishwakarma picked up the boy and fled."

Satvide, who stays at Diva, was waiting for a train to Aurangabad. When she woke up, she looked for her son everywhere and when she failed to find him, she approached

the GRP.

The GRP registered an FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. Senior inspector Hemant Bavdhankar formed a team and started scanning footage from every CCTV camera at CSMT.

In one of the footages, police saw Vishwakarma board a train with the boy, and also got information that she alighted at Nalasopara station. Police found after getting off at around 1 am on November 5, she had hired an auto. Police traced the auto driver, Manoj Vishwkarma, and found that he had dropped her at Tulinj. They found Vishwakarma there with the boy she had abducted.

Bavdhankar said, "While being questioned, the accused told us that she was unable to give birth and was very disturbed due to it, because of which she took the step."

