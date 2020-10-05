Mumbai Crime: Woman kills husband with paver block on Bandra skywalk after fight

This picture has been used for representational purpose

A 35-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband by smashing his head with a paver block at a skywalk in Bandra West on Friday. According to police officials, the alleged incident took place in front of their 6-year-old daughter.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when the body of the victim, identified as Vijay Singh (40), was found after his daughter approached a man at a tea stall near the railway station, saying her father was injured and bleeding. When the man saw the body, he immediately informed the police and Vijay was taken to Bhabha Hospital.

"Vijay was declared dead on arrival. There were multiple injuries on his head and face. We also recovered a cement paver block with blood stains from the crime scene," an officer from Bandra police station said.

The girl told the police that her parents had a fight during which Vijay hit her mother, identified as Mehrunissa, with a stone. In retaliation, Mehrunissa hit Vijay with a stone, the officer said.

Following the girl's statement, officials from the Bandra police station checked the CCTV footage and saw Mehrunissa leaving the crime scene. Following this, the police started searching for her and found her near the Bandra flyover.

After finding Mehrunissa injured and bleeding from her head, the cops took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. "The suspect is currently undergoing treatment and is under surveillance at the hospital. She will be arrested," the officer added.

Nikhil Kapse, senior inspector of Bandra police station, said, "A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and we are investigating it further. The victim's wife is our prime suspect."

