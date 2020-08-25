Mumbai Crime: Woman kills self after being duped of Rs 8 lakh on pretext of overseas job

The Samata Nagar police registered an abetment of suicide case against the four people last week after a 43-year-old woman killed herself after being duped of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of an overseas job. One of the accused, identified as 40-year-old Dinesh Kadam, was arrested, whereas the other three have been absconding.

The deceased, identified as Shobha Babu Achari, killed herself on August 4 at a rented house in Siddhivinayak building in Thakur Complex, Kandivali (East). She was staying with her 63-year-old mother.

Shobha left behind a four-page suicide note, naming four people responsible for her death. According to the suicide note, Shobha, who was residing in Kharghar before moving to Kandivali in February this year, was working in a call-centre where she met Kadam in 2016. Kadam, who supplied food to her office, introduced Shobha to the other three accused, who offered her an overseas job and took Rs 8 lakh from her in 2016. However, she was not offered any job and the accused never returned her money.

A police officer said that Shobha had moved to a rented flat in February this year. As she lost her job due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the financial condition of her family worsened. When Shobha committed suicide, her mother alerted their neighbours, who informed the police.

As per the complaint filed by Shobha’s mother, a case was registered under Sections 420 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a police officer said, adding that Kadam was produced in the court and was remanded to police custody.

