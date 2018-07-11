Mumbai Crime: Woman lays trap, catches therapist stealing in house in Powai

A police source said Marda in her complaint, said that a gold chain with a diamond pendant and a luxury watch worth Rs 4 lakh had been stolen earlier from her house

The police have arrested a therapist after a Powai resident laid a trap to confirm her suspicions about him stealing in her house, and caught him red-handed doing so. He had been visiting her house for two and a half years to treat her mother.

Police said on July 7, they registered a complaint from Priyanka Marda, who said she had caught Ravi Chaurasia, 29, who has been treating her mother with neurotherapy, and visited five times a week, stealing in her house. She had brought Chaurasia along to the police station.

A police source said Marda in her complaint, said that a gold chain with a diamond pendant and a luxury watch worth Rs 4 lakh had been stolen earlier from her house. Anil Pophale, senior inspector Powai police, said, "She grew suspicious about Chaurasia. So she put a wallet with cash in the room where he gave therapy to her mother. She caught him red-handed stealing the cash."

The Powai police registered an offence under Section 380 (theft) of IPC. A source from Powai police said they verified facts and arrested the accused. He was presented in court and remanded in police custody.

She put a wallet with cash in the room where he gave therapy to her mother. She caught him red-handed stealing the cash- Anil Pophale, Senior inspector, Powai police station

