Mumbai Crime: Woman molested in Bandra; accused held

The Bandra police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly molesting a woman on Bandra's St Andrew's Road. The incident took place on October 5, when the 33-year-old was on her way back home after meeting a friend at a local coffee shop."

According to the complainant's statement, she was walking home when two unknown bikers started following her. They overtook her, turned around, rode right at her, pulled her clothes and touched her inappropriately. A source revealed: "When she started screaming for help, the bikers fled."

The police said that the complainant approached Mumbai Police on social media and filed a complaint at the Bandra Police Station. A case was registered under Sections 354 and 34 of IPC. "While scanning the CCTV footage of the spot, we got just four digits of the bike's number plate," an officer said. "Based on that, we scanned more than 50 bikes with RTO's help and arrested the two accused from Kalina and Chunabhatti (respectively)," an officer said.

The accused were identified as Bholadatt Harbhola, 40, and Lallan Ray, 30. On Saturday, they were produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

