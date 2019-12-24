Mumbai Crime: Woman murders married man who had affair with her daughter

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The Mulund police arrested a 40-year-old woman for murdering a 32-year-old man who was having an affair with her daughter.

Police said four other people helped the woman in the murder, according to a Times of India report. They are on the lookout for the other accused. The report said the victim, Babu Shettiyar, was a resident of Mulund.

On December 20, his family lodged a missing person's complaint after he did not return home.

On Saturday, police found a decomposed body of a man in Shahapur. Later, Babu's wife identified the body as her husband's. He was allegedly involved with Geeta's daughter and the family had asked him to stay away.

According to the police, Geeta, along with others, took Babu to Shahpur in an autorickshaw and strangled him to death. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

