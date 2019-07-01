Mumbai Crime: Woman, Nigerian national arrested for selling cocaine worth Rs 1.5 lakh

crime

The accused woman and the Nigerian national

The Kandivli police arrested a woman and Nigerian national with 20 grams of cocaine worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh yesterday.

According to police sources, PSI Suryakant Pawar and his staff laid a trap near Mahavir Nagar Kandivali west on Sunday evening and tried to stop a suspicious Volkswagen car. While trying to do so the accused sped off with the car avoiding the cops but collided further away. The police officials then surrounded the vehicle and then nabbed the accused.

While undergoing a search of the vehicle. the police officials recovered 20 gram of cocaine worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.

The accused duo caught were later identified as Andy Matin Edoji(45) and Aaliya Saikh (29). During the interrogation, it was revealed that Edoji was a Nigerian national who came to India on a business visa and was residing in a rented flat in Khargar area since January 2019. On the other hand, Aaliya, a resident of Jogeshwari, was the one who would supply the cocaine given by Edoji to girls and women at various pubs and clubs in Mumbai.

"On the day they were caught, they arrived to sell cocaine, but the informant tipped off the police," said a police official from Kandivli police station.

"Both the accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotics Act and were produced before the court today. They were remanded in police custody," said a police official from Kandivli police station.