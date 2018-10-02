Mumbai Crime: Woman peddler held with charas at airport

crime

During questioning, Shabana Begum, 40, said she was doing this for her son who had a hole in his heart

Representational Image

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, officials arrested a 40-year-old woman peddler from Hyderabad at the domestic airport with 2.9 kg of charas on Saturday. During questioning, Shabana Begum, 40, said she was doing this for her son who had a hole in his heart. NCB sources said they were verifying her claims. NCB has been given custody of her and the seized drug has been sent to the forensic laboratory for chemical analysis.

