Mumbai Crime: Woman searches for lost phone on tracks, robbed of gold chain, other valuables

A woman commuter was on her way home on Saturday when her phone fell on the tracks and she pulled the alarm chain. However, as she got on to the tracks to find her phone, she was robbed of her bag, gold chain and bracelet.

According to a report in The Times of India, an employee at a private firm, Shaheen Shaikh (24) was in a second class compartment of a Bhayander-bound train around 7pm on Saturday.

The train was packed and Shaikh was standing at the door with the phone in her hands. She felt that something hit her arm from outside and she accidentally dropped her phone onto the tracks. This happened when the train had just crossed Khar station.

Shaheen pulled the chain and the train was brought to halt at Santacruz. She got off the train and got on to the tracks to look for her phone. According to Shaheen's statement, she spotted two men on the tracks ahead. She told them about the incident and requested them to dial her number so she could find her phone. Once the phone had been located, one of the men claimed that it belonged to him.

The duo started to run away but Shaikh chased them. She was struggling with one of the men on the tracks when the another grabbed her bag, snatched her gold chain and imitation bracelet. They pushed her and fled. Shaikh then went to the Santacruz station to file an FIR.

Shaikh's mother said, "She returned home only at 9.30pm. She was crying and trembling. I tried to call her around 8.15 pm, but her number was switched off. She was taking a big risk by walking on the tracks. She’s lucky an oncoming train did not hit her."

Shaikh is the sole breadwinner of her family and she lives with her mother in Andheri. The chain had a locket which is of great religious significance to us. I had put it around my daughter’s neck 10 years ago. I hope the robbers are brought to book soon," Shaikh's mother was quoted as saying in the report.

