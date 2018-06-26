Mumbai Crime: Woman sells daughter, niece as virgins for 1 lakh a night at Charkop

The Charkop police raided the woman's residence, acting on a tip-off and

A lady has been arrested by the Charkop police for pushing her minor daughter and niece into a high profile prostitution business. On a tip-off by an informer, the police raided a society in Sector 8, Charkop on Wednesday and found that a 36-years-old lady was running a high profile prostitution business from her home using her own minor daughter and niece.

The accused lady had rented the apartment about six months ago so that she could start the business for rich customers. She would target only customers who were interested in 'buying' virgin girls and would charge one lakh a night for the 'service'. In an attempt to hide her illicit business from people of the society, the woman would entertain only one or two customers a month.

Soon after learning about this, police sent an officer as a dummy customer and caught the lady red-handed. The minor girls were sent to a children's home, and the lady was arrested under section 340 of IPC r/w 3,4,5 if PITA Act. She was produced before the court and remanded to police custody. As per a police officer, the lady belonged to Rajasthan and her niece's parents still lived there. As per the accused, her niece's parents had given consent for the business.

The police are now investigating the matter and are looking for others involved in the business.

