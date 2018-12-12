Mumbai Crime: Woman, son held for robbing wedding venues in Oshiwara

crime

Mumbai cops had learnt that a gang from Madhya Pradesh's Kadia village had trained their children on how to steal at weddings without getting caught

The Oshiwara police have arrested a 35-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son for allegedly robbing wedding venues at Mumbai's posh locations. The cops had learnt that a gang from Madhya Pradesh's Kadia village had trained their children on how to steal at weddings without getting caught. So far, the gang has successfully robbed four wedding venues at Juhu, Borivli, MIDC and Oshiwara.

An officer from Oshiwara Police Station said, "On December 3, a robbery was reported at a wedding at Flag Hotel, Oshiwara. In CCTV footage, we spotted the woman, Kali alias Sugena Ajat Singh Sisodia, and her son entering the venue, eating dinner and even meeting the bride and groom. The boy was then seen picking up a bag, which had cash, jewellery and mobile phones worth R73,000 and walking away.

We arrested them on December 8 and they have confessed to similar robberies in the city." Sr PI Shailesh Pasalwad of Oshiwara Police Station said "The investigation is underway."

