Mumbai Crime: Woman, sons pose as kin of dead man to get club membership

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A woman and her two sons posed as family members of a dead man to bag the membership of a prestigious club in south Mumbai. The woman and her sons took advantage of having the same last name as the dead man's and the fact that his wife had not sought a transfer of the membership.

The fraud was exposed by a whistle-blower who produced papers to prove that Mridula Jinendra, 68, and her sons Uday, 47 and Himanshu, 42 were not the wife and sons of the deceased, Narottam Jinendra who had passed away in 2012, a report in Mumbai Mirror read.

It is to be noted that an ordinary membership of the club costs somewhere around Rs 25 lakh, while a lifetime membership is for Rs 50 lakh. However, transfer of a membership card to a deceased member's spouse costs Rs 6000.

The deceased man was a lifetime member of the club. The FIR was filed at the club's behest by the Marine Drive police on Monday for impersonation, criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery. According to the police, Mridula and her sons are residents of Borivli.

The woman and her sons had claimed to be Narottam's real wife and sons during an internal investigation by the club, but it was later found that the documents were allegedly forged.

A police officer investigating the case told Mumbai Mirror, "It’s not clear why they wanted membership of a club in south Mumbai. But everybody knows that membership of such clubs is also a calling card to the SoBo high society."

The club had detected the fraud some months ago and were investigated it internally before they approached the police.

The woman and her sons have been booked by the Marine Drive police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates