Mumbai Crime: Woman stabs auto driver during argument in Virar

In a scuffle, a woman stabbed an auto driver at Virar (West) on Tuesday. Both woman and driver registered first information reports (FIRs) against each other for assault. In a viral video, the two can be seen hitting each other. The incident took place at Agarwal City in Virar on Tuesday around 3.30 pm.

The woman, identified as Manjeeti Kaur-Bhosale (50), was riding a scooty and hit the autorickshaw of Durgesh Patil (35). This led to a heated argument and Durgesh allegedly slapped the woman first. Bhosale then took out her 'kripan' (Religious dagger which is an article of faith for the Sikhs) and stabbed the driver in his stomach.

The incident was recorded on mobile phones of several auto drivers. Later, both of them approached the Arnala Sagri Police station and registered a case against each other. Mahesh Shettye, senior inspector, Arnala Sagari Police station, confirmed the incident and said that the FIRs have been registered against both.

