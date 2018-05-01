Mumbai Crime: Woman steals gold chain from 6-year-old girl at Nerul mall

Nair and his wife approached the NRI police after their daughter narrated the entire incident to them

An unidentified woman was booked for stealing a gold chain off a six-year-old girl from a mall in Nerul. The gold chain is appraised to be worth about Rs 8,000.

The incident occured when 37-year-old Shridhar Nair and his family were visiting the mall on Sunday. The child was standing a couple of metres behind her parents, while they stood in queue to pay the bill.

The girl was then, approached by a woman who claimed to be her mother's friend. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes sub-inspector of NRI police station, Bhushan Kapadnis as having stated, "She (the accused) then told the girl that it’s not good to wear a gold chain in a mall. She removed the chain from her neck and said she would give it to her mother. The girl believed the woman who took only four minutes to take the chain off and walked away from the spot. The value of the chain would be around Rs 8,000."

Nair and his wife, who reside in Kopar Khairane's Sector 16, approached the NRI police after their daughter narrated the entire incident to them. The IE report also quotes another police officer as having added, "We have procured the CCTV footage showing the woman going out of the shopping mall. We are now searching for her."

