Mumbai Crime: Woman steals gold from relative's house to become a model

An aspiring model from Jogeshwari West – Sheetal Nagraj Gholap – left her job as an adviser with a health insurance company just before the lockdown, in order to become a model, but she soon ran out of money. In order to fulfill her modelling dreams, she started stealing gold jewellery and cash from a relative's house in the same area. The relative got suspicious and filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station, following which Sheetal was arrested. The cops have recovered jewellery worth R2 lakh from her.

The victim has been identified as Sunita Agvane, Sheetal's relative and a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Jogeshwari West. According to the police, the accused stole because she needed money to pursue her dream of becoming a model.

Speaking to mid-day, PSI Tushar Sawant of Oshiwara police station said, "Before Dussehra, Sheetal had gone to Sunita's house to meet her. At the time the victim was about to leave for a relative's place with her family. After they came down, Sheetal said that she had forgotten her mobile phone at Sunita's house and asked for the keys to get it. Sunita handed her the keys and on the pretext of collecting her mobile, Sheetal stole some gold ornaments."

"On Dussehra Sheetal again visited their house and repeated the same thing. That day when Sunita returned from her relative's place, she realised that jewellery was missing. She approached the Oshiwara police and filed a complaint, following which an FIR was registered," Sawant added.

Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar said, "During investigation we found that Sheetal had visited their house a number of times. The family's statement was also recorded. On being interrogated, the accused confessed to have stolen the jewellery to fulfil her modelling dream. We arrested her and recovered four tola gold ornaments, including a chain, locket, ring and a queen necklace worth R2 lakh. She was produced before a local court on Saturday and later released on bail."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news