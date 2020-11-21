Mumbai Crime: Woman steals gold worth Rs 8 lakh from home to give boyfriend

The Amboli police have arrested a woman who stole Rs 8 lakh worth of gold ornaments from her own house to help her boyfriend who was in need of money. The man, too, has been arrested. The couple have been identified as Fiza Shaikh and Nuruddin Abdul Rahim Qureshi. Shaikh lives at Veera Desai Road with her parents.

The complainant, identified as Lalbi Shaikh, is Shaikh's mother. The police recovered Rs 3.5 lakh worth of ornaments from them. Shaikh also revealed that she stole cash and gold from her house on multiple times to help her boyfriend.

According to the police, the theft happened on Diwali while the Shaikh family was busy with guests at home. Shaikh's mother told the police in her statement, "While everyone was busy with Diwali, I noticed Fiza leaving home with something wrapped in a piece of cloth. Later, when I checked my safe, I found all my gold ornaments missing."

An officer from Amboli police station said," Shaikh's said she suspected her daughter ot be behind the theft, so we called Fiza and her friend Nuruddin to the police station for questioning. Fiza confessed to the crime and said she did it as Nuruddin needed the money. The Andheri metropolitan magistrate court remanded them in police custody till Saturday."

