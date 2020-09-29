Mumbai crime: Woman who accused cops of sexual assault arrested

Ghatkopar police arrested a woman who had filed an FIR against five policemen and two civilians for allegedly sexually assaulting her and her minor daughter in January.

The woman had filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court, following which the complaint was registered in August. In her complaint, the woman had claimed that she suffered a miscarriage after the assault, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

However, the cops are now saying that a sub-inspector helped the woman file a complaint because he believed that the cops had encouraged his second wife to file a case against him, saying that he demanded unnatural sex and sexually assaulted her, following which he was suspended.

“We had registered a complaint against five constables, an auto driver and an unnamed woman. We formed a team to investigate the matter,” Prakash Kadam, deputy commissioner, Zone VII, was quoted as saying.

During the investigation, they found out that some of the accused had credible explanations. “We found that a sub-inspector is behind this whole thing as he believed that the cops had encouraged his wife to file a case against him. The woman who had accused the cops is a sex worker,” added Kadam.

The Ghatkopar police arrested the woman and are now searching for the suspended cop.

