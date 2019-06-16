Mumbai Crime: Woman's lover turns out to be a mobile thief

crime

Police arrest SoBo man, who wooed Pune woman on a matrimonial site, and fled with her smartphones

The Colaba Police has arrested a 47-year-old for cheating a woman and fleeing away with her mobile phones. The arrested accused has been identified as Sirhan Shah, a resident of Charni Road. According to the police, the 41-year-old victim, who hails from Pune and is a teacher by profession, met Shah on a matrimonial site.

The duo then exchanged numbers. In her statement to the police, the woman said that Shah told her that he worked with a diamond firm and had an office in Bandra Kurla Complex. He also told her that he was looking for a good life partner. After that, they started chatting and talking over phone on a regular basis. When things got serious, he asked her to come to Mumbai and meet his father.

Shah also requested her to buy his father a mobile phone and promised to give her the money, when they meet. On June 12, the duo met at Pedder Road. Shah took the new phone from her, and said that he'd give her the money, when they'd meet for tea at a five-star hotel, later in the day. "Shah met her for tea, as promised, but while they were talking, he asked if he could borrow her mobile phone as his phone's battery had drained and he had to make an urgent call. He stepped out of the hotel on the pretext of making the call, but never returned," said a police officer.

The victim waited for him for hours and even tried to call him, before realising she had been conned. She then visited the Colaba police station and lodged an FIR against Shah. "We registered the FIR under sections 406 and 420 of IPC and started the probe. We located the accused and arrested him from Charni Road," said an official. Shah's advocate Sunil Pandey said that his client had been framed and that was innocent.

