Mumbai Crime: Women loses Rs 52,000 to fraudster posing as 'armyman'

A 25-year-old woman lost Rs 52,000 to a fraudster who posed as an army officer on the pretext of selling his bike on an online selling classified application. The woman, Eman Shafiq Katti, filed a complaint against the man at Ambernath police station after which the case was registered, The Times of India reported.

Katti alleged that she saw an advertisement posted by a man named Arbaz Khan of a brand new scooter on sale on the application. Khan claimed that he is a resident of Nashik and is selling the two-wheeler as he is being transferred to Mumbai.

Katti said that the deal was fixed at Rs 25,000 and the fraudster extracted Rs 52,000 in two transactions. She alleged that the accused did not attend her calls after the money was transferred.

According to the police, two other fraud cases of similar nature were reported in which the same modus operandi was used.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates