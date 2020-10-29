Mumbai Crime: Work-from-home job racket dupes IT professional of Rs 2 lakh

A 32-year-old IT professional from Vasai was duped of Rs 2 lakh by a work-from-home job racket.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, the complainant said that the man had uploaded his resume to a job search portal and received a call from a woman named Disha who offered him a job with a Gujarat based company.

The complainant went ahead with the deal and was sent a website link and a User ID, password. He worked with them from August 7-13.

On August 14, however, he received several messages from his employers claiming that he has submitted the wrong data in their system. “He insisted that there was no error on his part and asked them to re-check his work,” said an officer of the Manikpur police station.

Three days later he got an email from Rupesh Sharma who claimed to be a lawyer which said that owing to his error the company has suffered financial losses for which he will have to compensate the company. He got the same threat from another man called Rajiv Singh. In order to stay away from a legal hassle, the IT professional paid the fines. In total he transferred Rs 2 lakh to different accounts.

He understood that he has been cheated when the amount for the fine kept increasing. He reached out to the police on Monday. An FIR against Disha, Rupesh Sharma and Rajiv Singh under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal code was registered.

The police office revealed that work-from-home rackets are on the rise since the lockdown and unemployed youths who fall prey to such rackets end up paying large sums of money.

