Mumbai Crime: Yemeni man carries rifle bullets in bag, arrested at Mumbai airport

crime

A Yemeni national who was in India for higher studies was arrested on Friday for allegedly carrying six long-range rifle bullets at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMT) Airport

Representational image

A 20-year-old Yemeni national was arrested by the Sahar police on Friday for allegedly carrying six long-range rifle bullets in his bag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMT) Airport. The accused identified as AWS Sava Hussain was in India for higher studies. According to the police, on July 26 at about 10.45 pm, the MIAL screener detected O01 live ammunition & 05 misfired ammunition of 5.56 mm calibre in the bag registered under the name of AWS Sava Hussein, bound for Delhi by Air India flight Number Al-101. The bullets were detected during the second check before he could board a connecting flight to Delhi from Mumbai.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man seen teaching infant son how to use gun in viral video, apologises

According to sources, the accused visited Mumbai from Yemen on an international flight with his brother and father. If sources are to believed, the accused is related to one of the Ambassadors from Yemen posted in Delhi. " During the interrogation, the accused stated that due to a war-like situation in his country, everyone carries bullets with them and he mistakenly carried it in his bag while visiting India for higher education," an officer informed. According to police, after landing at Mumbai airport at around 4 pm on Friday, the accused and his family were about to take a connecting flight to Delhi at 9 pm.

Also Read: BJP MLA caught brandishing gun in viral video expelled from party for 6 years

At around 6 pm, the private MIAL security authorities while scanning the luggage detected the bullets and alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after which the accused was handed over to Sahar Police. The police said that it was difficult to question him due to the language barrier as was unable to communicate in English. Senior PI Sahar Shashikant Mane confirmed the arrest and said, " The accused is booked under the relevant sections of Arms Act for possessing arms without a valid license and the matter is being probed further." The accused was remanded police custody for a day by a magistrate court on Saturday and granted cash bail on Sunday.

Also Read: Man hides pistol inside the lunch box, gets arrested at Patna airport

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates