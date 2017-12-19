Mumbai Crime: Yoga teacher robbed by fatka gang, cops refuse to file FIR

A 26-year-old yoga teacher was robbed by the fatka gang while she was on her way home to Borivli from Kandivli. The fatka gang lurks about on the poles abutting the railway tracks and hits people’s hands with sticks, getting them to drop their posses

A 26-year-old yoga teacher was robbed by the fatka gang while she was on her way home to Borivli from Kandivli. The fatka gang lurks about on the poles abutting the railway tracks and hits people’s hands with sticks, getting them to drop their possessions. The woman, Yogita Ladi, was hit between Kandivli and Borivli stations and when she dropped her mobile phone, the man ran away with it.



Speaking to mid-day, Ladi said, "On December 13, I boarded the train from Kandivli and because I had to get off at the next station, I stood at the door. Suddenly, a man who was clinging to a pole near the tracks hit my hand with a stick, because of which I dropped my phone. Fortunately, I did not sustain any injuries."

Ladi said her ordeal began after she tried to approach the GRP at Borivli station where they asked her to show the bill of purchase for the mobile phone. She said she didn’t have it as she had been using the phone for two years.

"I told the cops that I was not there to register a complaint about my mobile phone, but about the man attacking me. This practice could prove dangerous for passengers, but the police refused to register a complaint," she said.

"We never refuse to take an FIR. I will have to check with the police station first before I can comment" Purshottam Karad, DCP, Western Railway GRP said.

