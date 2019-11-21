Mumbai Crime: Youth bangs 14-year-old's head on wall after molesting her

A 14-year-old girl from Nalasopara was allegedly molested and beaten up for objecting to sexual advances from her friend. The incident took place around 8.45pm on Sunday. According to the police, the accused and the girl are known to each other and the accused, through chats, convinced the girl to come to the terrace of a nearby building, a Times of India report read.

It said the accused took her to a secluded place and started molesting her and forced her to have sex. When the girl objected, the accused dragged her by the hair and banged her head on the wall. He then fled the spot after stealing her mobile phone.

The minor, who suffered injuries on her forehead, back and hands, narrated the incident to her parents, who then filed a complaint. The report said a case has been registered under sections 354 (D) (sexual harassement), 392 (robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The police are on the lookout for the accused.

