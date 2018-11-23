Mumbai Crime: Youth beaten up, robbed of gold chain, cash at railway station

crime

A 26-year-old commuter was assaulted and robbed right in the middle of a busy railway station at Khandeswar on the Harbour line on Wednesday. He was dragged away by four people before he could board the train and his gold chain and Rs 30,000 in cash stolen.

The brazen incident was fortunately caught on CCTV, based on which the Panvel GRP arrested three accused, identified as Shrikant Kerappa Janar, 23, Nilesh Shinde,22, Parshuram Unale, 25. The fourth accused is on the run. The gold chain was recovered from Janar.

Shivamkumar Tiwari, who works with an import-export firm, told the police that he was attacked around 4pm on Wednesday. The police said, "He was at platform No. 2 at Khandeshwar station and as he was about to board a CST local, someone started abusing him and dragged him back. The man was joined by three other people who started assaulting him. One of them then snatched his gold chain worth Rs 90,000 and Rs 30,000 in cash."

Tiwari said, "I was screaming for help but nobody came to my aid. The men then dragged me into the subway and beat me up even more. I somehow managed to flee. I was bleeding and took an auto to Khandeshwar Police Station. There the cops refused to help and told me to go to the GRP in Panvel, where I got a case registered." A senior GRP officer said, "We arrested the three accused from Govandi and Mankhurd. The fourth accused has been traced and will be arrested soon."

