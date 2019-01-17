Mumbai Crime: Youth held for firing at local contractor at Sahar

crime

Mukhtar Shaikh

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening for firing at a local contractor, Mukhtar Sheikh alias Pappu, the same afternoon. Nobody was hurt in the incident that occurred around 2.30pm at Sahar Gaon, Andheri East, while Sheikh was stepping out of his car.

The shooter, later identified as Vikas Sharma, fled the spot immediately. An officer from Sahar Police said, "The incident occurred in the afternoon following which a team from the Sahar Police rushed to the spot. The police set about checking CCTV footage in the area and managed to locate Sharma."

The officer added, "The accused has been arrested under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act. He had some personal rivalry with the complainant. We are verifying this. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, It seems he used a desi katta in the incident."

