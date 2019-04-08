Mumbai Crime: Youth pursuing aviation steals mobile phones after his pocket-money is reduced

crime

Accused hails from a wealthy family and was planning on to go abroad for better career prospects

A 21-year-old Goregaon resident was arrested by the Dahisar Police on Thursday in multiple theft cases. The police managed to nab him during a Nakabandi after they received alert messages from the control room. The accused in kept under custody at the Samtanagar police station.

What surprised the cops was that the accused identified as Ashish Abhimanyu Singh was educated and came from a well-to-do family. Singh is a commerce graduate from Mumbai University. After he was arrested, the Dahisar Police conducted a search and recovered two mobile phones from his possession. During the investigation, the accused confessed that he stole several mobile phones in Jogeshwari and Kandivli.

Upon further investigation, the accused revealed that he was pursuing a career in aviation for which he planned to enroll in a course from a reputed institute in the city. He also planned to travel overseas after completing his aviation course for better career prospects. However, he stated that due to bad influences, his habit of stealing from people began.

According to police, the accused started robbing people after his pocket money was reduced by his family. In order to meet his expenses, he resorted to stealing and selling the stolen items at Manish Market in South Mumbai. Police claim that the accused hails from a wealthy family and his father is a cab driver who owns several cabs.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of IPC and he will be produced before the court on Monday. An official who is aware of the matter said that the accused will be transferred to the custody of Jogeshwari police who are awaiting his transit remand. The accused is under the custody of the Samtanagar Police.

