Mumbai Crime: Thief 'hypnotises', kidnaps, robs 15-year-old

The Bhoiwada police have registered the offence and begun searching for the accused

Anurag Singh

Parel teenager Anurag Singh, 15, had a nightmarish Saturday. A man allegedly 'hypnotised' Anurag, kidnapped him and then robbed him of his gold ornaments. According to Anurag, around 4 pm on Saturday, he left from Global hospital, where his father is getting treated for dengue, with his aunt and sister. They were walking back home. They reached near the Parel ROB around 4.30 pm, and a man on a bike stopped next to them and asked them to help him because his house was being renovated. Anurag told mid-day, "I sat on his bike. He first took me to Dadar, Wadala, Antop Hill, GTB Nagar, Kurla, LTT and Vidyavihar." The man had given Anurag a 12 x 6 mirror to hold.

"When I asked him where he's taking me, he parked his bike and asked me to come with the mirror to the railway track between Kurla and Vidyavihar railway stations. Once we were there, he yelled at me and asked me to give my gold bracelet and chain to him." The man also threatened him to kill him in five minutes. This made a scared Anurag run to a nullah near the tracks. Once he saw the man distracted on his phone, he climbed up on the tracks and began running.

Anurag Singh escaped from the robber through this nullah

"I saw some police official outside the railway station and told them about what happened. Instead of helping me, they asked me to go to the Parel police since I was kidnapped there. I requested them to find the kidnapper, who'd taken off with all of my gold, but they were not ready to listen to me." His father Manoj said, "He then boarded a local train, where a passenger gave his phone, through which my son called his sister and got off at Parel railway station. The Bhoiwada police have registered the offence and begun searching for the accused." The Bhoiwada cops said they've registered the case and are probing further.

