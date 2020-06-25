Mumbai: Crocodile rescued from Aarey colony, second rescue in 2 weeks

A crocodile was rescued from Royal Palms on Wednesday by NGO Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) along with Thane Forest Department Territorial. Last week, a juvenile crocodile was rescued from the excavation site of a bungalow plot at Royal Palms in Aarey milk colony by the same NGO.

Speaking to mid-day, WWA president Aditya Patil said, "After rescuing a juvenile crocodile, our team rescued another one today morning from the same artificial pond. We decided to set up a trap last night by placing fishing nets and divided the pond into three parts. Once the crocodile was trapped, our team rescued him safely using the grasper net."



After the rescue, the crocodile was examined by the medical team and was found healthy. "Since this one was is an adult, it was safe to release him into his natural habitat. These crocodiles were introduced by locals to scare away people who came for swimming in the pond. Relocating crocodiles is unethical and it is not only dangerous for humans but also for these wild reptiles. This will further escalate the man-animal conflict," added Patil.

In the past 2-3 years, incidents of crocodile hatchlings being sold for pet trade have come to the fore and wildlife conservationists have been appealing to the people to stop the illegal trade of exotic pets.

Patil further said that research should be conducted to map the crocodile population in the city in order to prevent human-animal conflict.

