Mumbai: CRPF man accidentally shoots self outside Mukesh Ambani's house, dies

A 31-year-old CRPF personnel, posted outside the bungalow of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai, died after shooting himself accidentally, officials said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Devdan Bakotra who hailed from Junagadh in Gujarat.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Wednesday at the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) security post outside Ambani's 27-storey bungalow 'Antilia' off Pedar Road. Preliminary probe revealed that Bakotra stumbled and fell which caused his automatic rifle to fire. He received two bullet injuries in the chest, a CRPF official said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment late at night. Bakotra's body was handed over to his family after autopsy. A case of accidental death was registered at the Gamdevi police station and further probe was underway, the city police said.

"It was accidental firing. It does not appear to be a suicide," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv Jain.

