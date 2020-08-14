Mumbai CSMT's Heritage Gallery generates curiosity online

'Tracery' Ever heard the term?

It's on an abundant supply on our marvellous building! Tracery is an architectural device by which windows are divided into sections of various proportions by stone bars or ribs. It’s an integral element of the Gothic architecture.

Our National Bird (in stone)'

Perhaps the most beautiful amongst birds and also our national bird can be found beautifully, almost unbelievably, carved in stone, amongst the many marvels of our CSMT building.

Examples like this, exploring the detailed architecture of the Victorian Gothic building of Mumbai CSMT every day not just for architecture students, but enthusiasts and all has been taken up by the Heritage Gallery of iconic building, which is not just a grade 1 listed structure in the city, but also one of the 38 UNESCO World Heritage sites in India.

“We have begun the series in lockdown to encourage interest in the heritage gallery. We have been running #A-Marvel-a-Day@CSMT on the Twitter handle. It brings out the most interesting and little-known facets of this exceptional monument. The series has raised a lot of interest among its followers,” Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

“The account is handled by professional engineers who have been working with the railways and have been concerned about the genuine upkeep of the building,” he added.

The Gargoyles, outside the walls of churches/ cathedrals were symbolic of the evil being kept out of the church, to scare evil spirits or as apotropaic devices.

What's even fascinating is that the Gargoyles are seen in ancient Greek temples, Egyptian architecture & Roman bldgs. pic.twitter.com/1EX6WWOZOh — Heritage Gallery CSMT (@CsmtGallery) August 12, 2020

In June, the heritage museum at Mumbai CSMT had gone live on Twitter! The gallery museum, which also showcases the heritage and relics of India’s first railway line, has worked upon and converted the static exhibits at the museum into live ones, with one steam engine now moving on a small track and emitting smoke, the model of another steam loco lighting up its boiler and the first electric local train raising up its power collectors.

“Central Railway is the birthplace of Indian Railways. Formerly called, the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, the railway has a rich heritage to be showcased. The Mumbai CSMT building is already a UNESCO-listed site and a small team undertakes guided ticketed tours the museum inside. To make the experience more fascinating, the once-defunct Edmondson ticket stamping machine has been made alive with the visitor getting to stamp a specimen cardboard rail ticket. The visitor can keep the stamped Rail ticket as a souvenir & a token of remembrance of his/ her visit to the CSMT heritage gallery,” he added.

Some examples

· The Travelling Post Office - The builders of the CSMT terminus, while the construction was on, were requested to earmark place for a 'Travelling Post Office' in the coming-up Terminus building. Check where it is located today!

· The London made clock, is operated with the help of steel cables fixed on 6 pulleys supported by 170 kg weights. These weights are so calibrated that they move down as the clock ticks every minute. Once a week, the clock needs to be wound, which essentially again strings the weights up

· 'Symbols of India's Progress' The terminus building architecture blends Indian elements into its design, seamlessly. Also depicted through stone sculptures are symbols of India's Progress. There are 3 sculptures atop the 2 gables on each side & 1 on the southern face.

