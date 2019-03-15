Mumbai CST foot overbridge collapse: Cab driver, passenger escape unhurt

national

Somehow I managed to open the door and get out, and also helped the passenger to move out. Luckily we escaped unhurt.

The mangled remains of the cab

Reccounting the horror that unfolded after the CST bridge collapsed on Thursday evening, 35-year-old Akhtar Ansari, a cab driver, shared how he managed to escape unhurt along with a woman passenger, whom he was ferrying.

Speaking to mid-day, Akhtar said, "Around 7.15 pm, the passenger boarded my cab at Churchgate station and we started moving towards Mahim. The moment I reached underneath the foot-over-bridge, a part of it collapsed and came crashing down on my car, which was completely damaged. Somehow I managed to open the door and get out, and also helped the passenger to move out. Luckily we escaped unhurt."



Akhtar Ansari

He further said, "Some of the people standing near the bridge got stuck in the debris. Some others who were standing on the FOB fell. They became unconscious and started bleeding profusely. As I tried to help them, the police and fire brigade reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates