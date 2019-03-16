Mumbai cueist Subramaniam clinches silver in Belgium

other-sports

Mumbai's seasoned cueist V Subramaniam has bagged a sliver medal in the group 4-5 event of the World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) Belgian Open 2019.

As per the information available on WDBS website, the tournament was held at the Trickshot Club in Bruges, Belgium, and Subramaniam, fondly known as 'Raja', lost to England's Daniel Blunn in the final to settle for sliver. Blunn claimed a record eighth WDBS title.

Subramanian was competing in his first competition since the 2016 Open Disability Snooker Championship. Previously undefeated in WDBS play, Subramanian maintained his flawless record by coming through the round- robin stage without the loss of a frame, before defeating Gunter DHondt 2-1 in the last eight round.

In the semifinals, he defeated Welshman Ben Rawson 2-1 to set up a clash of the titans in the final. Having dropped one frame in the group stages to David Moore, Blunn progressed to the final with knockout victories against Olivier Biernaux and David Church, the latter in a repeat of last year's final in Belgium.

