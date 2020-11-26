Mumbai Customs are Elite champs

The Mumbai Customs team, winners of the MDFA Elite Division (Corporate League) pose with the trophy alongside their Principal Commissioner (General) Prachi Saroop. The Customs outfit completed a grand double, having won the title in 2018-19 too.

