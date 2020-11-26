Search

Mumbai Customs are Elite champs

Updated: 26 November, 2020 08:50 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

he Customs outfit completed a grand double, having won the title in 2018-19 too

The Mumbai Customs team, winners of the MDFA Elite Division (Corporate League) pose with the trophy alongside their Principal Commissioner (General) Prachi Saroop. The Customs outfit completed a grand double, having won the title in 2018-19 too.

First Published: 26 November, 2020 06:03 IST

